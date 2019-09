Darkdawn is the epic conclusion to the internationally bestselling Nevernight Chronicle from New York Times bestselling author Jay Kristoff - and we want to send you a signed copy!

The second book in Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff's Illuminae Files, Gemina, is available October 18th from Knopf Books for Young Readers—and we want to send you a copy of it, along with a copy of the first book in the series, Illuminae!