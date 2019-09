We want to send you a copy of Jay Bonansinga’s Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead: Search and Destroy, available now from Thomas Dunne Books!

On October 6 comes The Walking Dead: Invasion, the latest installment in the saga of Woodbury, Georgia after the fall of the sadistic Governor: Lilly Caul and her band of misfits face off against the psychotic Reverend Jeremiah Garlitz. But before then, we want to help you catch up on the Walking Dead novels!