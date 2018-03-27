Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Jason Chan

Paranormal Romance and Urban Fantasy Month

A Stroke of Dumb Luck

Mon Jul 19, 2010 9:30am
Edited by: Heather Osborn
1 Favorite [+]
, || When a teenaged girl goes missing, her mother calls Kit Colbana, scion of an ancient line of warriors -- unfortunately, Kit's heritage doesn't impress the local wererats much. They're determined to make the girl one of their own, and Kit is going to need a big sword, a bright flashlight, and a helpful vampire to get her back.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.