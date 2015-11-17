The Mortality Doctrine Sweepstakes!

The Game of Lives, the third and final book in James Dashner's Mortality Doctrine series, is out today from Random House Children's Books—and we want to send you set of all three books in the series! Michael used to live to game, but the games he was playing have become all too real. Only weeks ago, sinking into the Sleep was fun. The VirtNet combined the most cutting-edge technology and the most sophisticated gaming for a full mind-body experience. And it was Michael’s passion. But now every time Michael sinks, he risks his life.