Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jake and the Other Girl
Jake and the Other Girl
Science Fiction, Young Adult || The apocalypse has hit Monument, Colorado, and Jake Simonsen, captain of the football team, is caught in the middle of it. A series of escalating disasters, beginning with a monster hailstorm and ending with a terrible chemical weapons spill that affects people differently depending on blood type, has torn the world as he knows it apart. Now Jake has to decide how to pick up the pieces. "Jake and the Other Girl" is set in the world of Emmy Laybourne's Monument 14. The next book in the series, Monument 14: Sky on Fire, is available now.