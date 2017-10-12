Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Jack Campbell
Space Opera Week
Space Opera and the Emphasis on Big Space Battles
Space Opera Week
Explore the Cosmos in 10 Classic Space Opera Universes
Five Books About…
That’s a Bloody Awful Lot of Ships: Five Books Featuring Fleet Actions
The Lost Stars Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Jack Campbell's latest Lost Stars book, Shattered Spear, is available May 3rd from Ace—and we want to send you a set of all four books in the series! The Syndicate Worlds continue to splinter as more star systems pledge allegiance to President Gwen Iceni, General Artur Drakon, and the new government they're establishing at Midway. But the toxic legacy of Syndicate rule continues to undermine their efforts as the rebels encounter difficulty trusting one another and believing their new leaders' promises of freedom from tyranny.
Popcorn Reading: The Lost Stars: Imperfect Sword by Jack Campbell
Space Battles and Soap Operas: Jack Campbell’s The Lost Stars: Perilous Shield
Very Much a Series Novel: Jack Campbell’s The Lost Fleet: Beyond the Frontier: Guardian
The Lost Fleet: Guardian Sweepstakes!
The Lost Fleet: Guardian (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Space Opera || Admiral Geary's First Fleet of the Alliance has survived the journey deep into unexplored interstellar space, a voyage that led to the discovery of new alien species, including a new enemy and a possible ally. Now Geary's mission is to ensure the safety of the Midway Star System, which has revolted against the Syndicate Worlds empire—an empire that is on the brink of collapse.