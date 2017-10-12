Tor.com

Jack Campbell

The Lost Stars Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Sat Apr 30, 2016 12:00pm
Jack Campbell's latest Lost Stars book, Shattered Spear, is available May 3rd from Ace—and we want to send you a set of all four books in the series! The Syndicate Worlds continue to splinter as more star systems pledge allegiance to President Gwen Iceni, General Artur Drakon, and the new government they're establishing at Midway. But the toxic legacy of Syndicate rule continues to undermine their efforts as the rebels encounter difficulty trusting one another and believing their new leaders' promises of freedom from tyranny.

The Lost Fleet: Guardian (Excerpt)

Mon Apr 15, 2013 4:00pm
, || Admiral Geary's First Fleet of the Alliance has survived the journey deep into unexplored interstellar space, a voyage that led to the discovery of new alien species, including a new enemy and a possible ally. Now Geary's mission is to ensure the safety of the Midway Star System, which has revolted against the Syndicate Worlds empire—an empire that is on the brink of collapse.

