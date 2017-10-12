Jack Campbell's latest Lost Stars book, Shattered Spear, is available May 3rd from Ace—and we want to send you a set of all four books in the series! The Syndicate Worlds continue to splinter as more star systems pledge allegiance to President Gwen Iceni, General Artur Drakon, and the new government they're establishing at Midway. But the toxic legacy of Syndicate rule continues to undermine their efforts as the rebels encounter difficulty trusting one another and believing their new leaders' promises of freedom from tyranny.