Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
J.S. Dewes
Latest Posts
- Meghan Ball The Enduring Legacy of Garth Nix’s Sabriel: Necromancy, Loss, and the Afterlife 19 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak Ben Affleck to Appear as Batman in DC’s The Flash 17 hours ago
- Andrew Tejada HBO Just Made it Free to Enter Lovecraft Country 18 hours ago
- Kat Cho Read an Excerpt From Kat Cho’s Vicious Spirits 18 hours ago
- Andrew Tejada Empowering Indigenous Heroes and Creators With Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 19 hours ago
- Jonathan E. Hernandez Celebrating the Humorous SF of Latinx Authors 19 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Darkling” 20 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Darkling”
- Lovecraftian Reread: Leonid N. Andreyev’s “Lazarus”
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: One Easy Way to Feel Better About the World
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread Chapters 37 and Epilogue
- The Wheel of Time and the Storytelling Problem in the Concept of a Binary
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Seven
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: “Exeunt 1”
Recent Comments
- AeronaGreenjoy on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Seven 2 mins ago
- Thierafhal on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Darkling” 12 mins ago
- Tyler on Behold the Cover to Rhythm of War, the Fourth Book in Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive 20 mins ago
- OBC on The Flawed Fantasy of the Chosen One 29 mins ago
- MaGnUs on “Nobody can stop you from speaking freely!” — Star Trek: Lower Decks: “Temporal Edict” 33 mins ago
- CuttlefishBenjamin on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Darkling” 33 mins ago
- CireNaes on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Seven 33 mins ago
- CuttlefishBenjamin on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Series Finale: All’s Well That Ends Well 40 mins ago
- Fiddler on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Series Finale: All’s Well That Ends Well 1 hour ago
- VickiC on The Wheel of Time Casts Aram, Raen, and Illa 1 hour ago