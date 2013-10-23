Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

J. Barton Mitchell

The Severed Tower (Excerpt)

Wed Oct 16, 2013 4:00pm
Favorite This
, || Holt, Mira, and Max have fled Midnight City with Zoey after watching her repel an entire Assembly army. Zoey's powers are unlocked, but who and what she is remains a mystery. All she knows is that she must reach the Severed Tower, an infamous location in the middle of the world's most dangerous landscape: The Strange Lands, a place where the laws of physics have completely broken down.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.