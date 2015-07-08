Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Islands off the Coast of Capitola, 1978
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || David Herter creates a modern reimagining Gene Wolfe’s "Island of Doctor Death". Young Ballou lives alone with his mother in an old house on the shore. When the mysterious Wilson arrives, Ballou’s reality tips into a world populated with characters from his pulp comic books as he struggles to understand the adults around him.