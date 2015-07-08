Tor.com

Islands off the Coast of Capitola, 1978

Wed Jul 8, 2015 9:00am
Edited by: David Hartwell
, || David Herter creates a modern reimagining Gene Wolfe’s "Island of Doctor Death". Young Ballou lives alone with his mother in an old house on the shore. When the mysterious Wilson arrives, Ballou’s reality tips into a world populated with characters from his pulp comic books as he struggles to understand the adults around him.

