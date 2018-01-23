Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Isabel Yap
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Magical Girl(Friends)
Charlie Jane Anders Takes Writers With Drinks on the Road!
The Seventh Sense of the Strange: Year’s Best Weird, Volume 2
Milagroso
Fantasy, Science Fiction || Marty always believed the lab-grown foods he helped produce were miraculous. But in his childhood home of Lucban, real miracles are occurring: artificial food is being transformed into delicious, sustaining produce. As he visits the home he left behind, the vibrant and colorful festival jerks him into a past he both hungers for and wants to forget.
Short Fiction Spotlight
Short Fiction Spotlight: Spring Smorgasbord
Book Smugglers Publishing Declares 2016 the Year of the Superhero
Pre-order (For Free!) Some of the Best from Tor.com 2014
A Cup of Salt Tears
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || Makino's mother taught her caution, showed her how to carve her name into cucumbers, and insisted that she never let a kappa touch her. But when she grows up and her husband Tetsuya falls deathly ill, a kappa that claims to know her comes calling with a barbed promise. "A Cup of Salt Tears" is a dark fantasy leaning towards horror that asks how much someone should sacrifice for the one she loves.