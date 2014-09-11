Tor.com

Ironskin

Silverblind (Excerpt)

Thu Sep 11, 2014 4:00pm
, || Dorie Rochart has been hiding her fey side for a long time. Now, finished with University, she plans to study magical creatures and plants in the wild, bringing long-forgotten cures to those in need. But when no one will hire a girl to fight basilisks, she releases her shape-changing fey powers—to disguise herself as a boy.

Ironskin (Excerpt)

Mon Jul 16, 2012 5:00pm
, || Jane is an Ironskin, wearing half of an iron mask over her face to hold back a fey curse she obtained during the Great War. Her wound has made it impossible for her to hold down a job, bouncing her from place to place in a search for acceptance and a place in the world. Then she comes to Mr. Rochart's house and meets his daughter, Dorie. But Dorie is not like other cursed children, and has powers unlike anything Jane has ever seen. Will she stay and become the child's governess? Has she finally found a home where she will no longer have to hide her face behind a veil? And what of the strange house that Mr. Rochart inhabits, with woods that make horses skittish?

