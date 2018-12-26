Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

InCryptid

Seanan McGuire Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Mon Feb 29, 2016 1:30pm
5 Favorites [+]
Seanan McGuire's latest InCryptid novel, Chaos Choreography, comes out March 1st from DAW—and we want to send you a prize pack of all her books from DAW! One lucky winner will receive all nine October Daye books and all five InCryptid books.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.