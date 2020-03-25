Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
In Their Presence
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Hulu’s Solar Opposites is Basically More Rick & Morty, And It’s Coming Soon 7 hours ago
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys Fear Not! Or Maybe Fear After All: Christopher Moore and James A. Golden’s “In Their Presence” 9 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket New Doctor Who Short Story Confirms How the Thirteenth Doctor Survived Her Fall 10 hours ago
- Katie M. Flynn Read an Excerpt From The Companions 10 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak This Year’s WisCon Has Been Canceled 11 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Ferenginar: Satisfaction Is Not Guaranteed 11 hours ago
- Eric Smith Young Adult SFF That Reflects My Journey as an Adoptee 12 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Christopher Moore and James A. Golden’s “In Their Presence”
- The Dispossessed, Part II: May You Get Reborn on Anarres!
- Sleeps With Monsters: What to Read When the Whole World’s Falling Apart
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 19 and 20
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 23)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Initiations”
- Ten Years of Queering SFF: The Scream, Queen! Podcast
Recent Comments
- Ellynne on The Dispossessed, Part II: May You Get Reborn on Anarres! 42 mins ago
- excessivelyperky on Books in Which No Bad Things Happen 1 hour ago
- tehanuw on Comfort, Connection, and Community in Martha Wells’ Books of the Raksura 1 hour ago
- Nick on Is the Zhat Vash in Star Trek: Picard Fighting Rogue A.I. “Control” From Star Trek: Discovery? 1 hour ago
- Ashbet on Comfort, Connection, and Community in Martha Wells’ Books of the Raksura 2 hours ago
- BillReynolds on Wonder Woman 1984 Rescheduled for August 2 hours ago
- BillReynolds on Comfort, Connection, and Community in Martha Wells’ Books of the Raksura 2 hours ago
- John on Reading the Wheel of Time: Perrin Does What Needs Doing in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 23) 2 hours ago
- foamy on Five Massive SFF Books to Read While You’re Social-Distancing 2 hours ago
- wlewisiii on The Dispossessed, Part II: May You Get Reborn on Anarres! 3 hours ago