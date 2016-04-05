Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Book 4 of the Memoirs of Lady Trent. Isabella's naturalist expedition to the inhospitable deserts of Akhia--and the chance action of a dragon--set the stage for her greatest achievement yet.
In the Labyrinth of Drakes Sweepstakes!
The fourth book in Marie Brennan's Memoirs of Lady Trent series, In the Labyrinth of Drakes, comes out April 5th from Tor—and we want to send you a galley copy! Even those who take no interest in the field of dragon naturalism have heard of Lady Trent's expedition to the inhospitable deserts of Akhia. Her discoveries there are the stuff of romantic legend, catapulting her from scholarly obscurity to worldwide fame. The details of her personal life during that time are hardly less private, having provided fodder for gossips in several countries.