In Real Life

Con/Game

and
Thu Apr 30, 2015 10:00am
From author Cory Doctorow and cartoonist Jen Wang, Con/Game is an original comic story set in the world of In Real Life, a sensitive, thoughtful look at adolescence, gaming, poverty, and culture-clash.

Mon Sep 15, 2014 9:00am
, || Anda loves Coarsegold Online, the massively-multiplayer role playing game that she spends most of her free time on. It's a place where she can be a leader, a fighter, a hero. It's a place where she can meet people from all over the world, and make friends. Gaming is, for Anda, entirely a good thing. But things become a lot more complicated when Anda befriends a gold farmer—a poor Chinese kid whose avatar in the game illegally collects valuable objects and then sells them to players from developed countries with money to burn. This behavior is strictly against the rules in Coarsegold, but Anda soon comes to realize that questions of right and wrong are a lot less straightforward when a real person's real livelihood is at stake.

