Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
In An Absent Dream
Fairness and Feathers: Reading Seanan McGuire’s In An Absent Dream
A Wish Your Heart Makes: In an Absent Dream by Seanan McGuire
Visit the Goblin Market in Illustrated Scenes from Seanan McGuire’s In An Absent Dream
How “Wicked Girls” Inspired Wayward Children and Other Answers from Seanan McGuire
Pomegranates and Lollipops: Rereading Seanan McGuire’s Beneath the Sugar Sky
A Life of Dark and Stormy Nights: Rereading Seanan McGuire’s Down Among the Sticks and Bones
The Chosen Children of Portal Fantasies
Mapping All the Known Portal Worlds in Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children Series
Read the First Two Chapters of In An Absent Dream, Seanan McGuire’s New Wayward Children Novella
Fantasy || Book 4 in the Wayward Children series. When Katherine Lundy finds a doorway to a world founded on logic and reason, riddles and lies, she thinks she's found her paradise. Alas, everything costs at the goblin market...