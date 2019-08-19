Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Imprint
Alien: Echo Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Mira Grant's Alien: Echo, an original young adult novel of the Alien universe, available April 9 from Imprint!
Falling Down the Rabbit Hole: A Blade So Black by L.L. McKinney
Why Editors Matter: David Hartwell’s Extraordinary Timescape Books
The X-Files Origins Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of each of the first two X-Files Origins books, Devil's Advocate by Jonathan Maberry and Agent of Chaos by Kami Garcia, available January 3rd from Imprint!