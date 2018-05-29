Last Song Before Night, the debut novel from Ilana C. Myer, arrives from Tor Books on September 29th, and we want to send you a galley now! Her name was Kimbralin Amaristoth: sister to a cruel brother, daughter of a hateful family. But that name she has forsworn, and now she is simply Lin, a musician and lyricist of uncommon ability in a land where women are forbidden to answer such callings.