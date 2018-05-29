Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Ilana C Myer

Fire Dance

Wed Mar 14, 2018 2:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
|| A standalone novel set in the world of Last Song Before Night. Lin, newly initiated in the art of otherwordly enchantments, is sent to aid her homeland's allies against vicious attacks from the Fire Dancers: mysterious practitioners of strange and deadly magic.

Last Song Before Night Sweepstakes!

Wed Aug 26, 2015 5:30pm
Favorite This
Last Song Before Night, the debut novel from Ilana C. Myer, arrives from Tor Books on September 29th, and we want to send you a galley now! Her name was Kimbralin Amaristoth: sister to a cruel brother, daughter of a hateful family. But that name she has forsworn, and now she is simply Lin, a musician and lyricist of uncommon ability in a land where women are forbidden to answer such callings.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.