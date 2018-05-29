Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Ilana C Myer
Slow Dancing: Fire Dance by Ilana C. Myer
Fire Dance
Epic Fantasy || A standalone novel set in the world of Last Song Before Night. Lin, newly initiated in the art of otherwordly enchantments, is sent to aid her homeland's allies against vicious attacks from the Fire Dancers: mysterious practitioners of strange and deadly magic.
This Morning in Publishing: November 9, 2016
Kick Off World Fantasy Convention 2015 with Tor Authors!
Tor: The Next Generation Proves that Tor’s Future is in Good Hands!
Last Song Before Night Author Ilana C. Myer Talks About Writing and Sword Fighting!
I Tell Lies About Last Song Before Night
Old, Familiar Tropes: Last Song Before Night by Ilana C. Myer
Last Song Before Night is Written Like One of Its Own Epic Songs
Music Inspired by Last Song Before Night
Check Out All the Tor Books Programming at New York Comic-Con 2015!
Tor Books will bring all your favorite authors and panels to NYCC 2015!
Last Song Before Night Sweepstakes!
Last Song Before Night, the debut novel from Ilana C. Myer, arrives from Tor Books on September 29th, and we want to send you a galley now! Her name was Kimbralin Amaristoth: sister to a cruel brother, daughter of a hateful family. But that name she has forsworn, and now she is simply Lin, a musician and lyricist of uncommon ability in a land where women are forbidden to answer such callings.
Last Song Before Night
Fantasy || A young woman defies her culture as she undertakes a dangerous quest to restore her world's lost magic.