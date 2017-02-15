Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Idle Ingredients
Idle Ingredients Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Matt Wallace’s Idle Ingredients, available February 7th from Tor.com Publishing!
Idle Ingredients
Humor, Urban Fantasy || Book 4 in the Sin du Jour series. Catering for a charismatic motivational speaker, the staff of the Sin du Jour catering agency find themselves incapacitated by a force from within their ranks.