Compass South

Tue Jun 21, 2016 2:00pm
|| Book 1 in the Four Points series. It's 1860 in New York City, and hot-tempered Alex and thoughtful Cleo are pretty sure that their father is dead. Armed only with the watch and knife he left them, the Dodge twins are on their own in an antebellum world of crime and double-dealing.

A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel (Comic Excerpt)

and
Wed Sep 12, 2012 2:00pm
, || The world already knows Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, Calvin O'Keefe, and the three Mrs—Who, Whatsit, and Which—the memorable and wonderful characters who fight off a dark force and save our universe in the Newbery award-winning classic A Wrinkle in Time. But in 50 years of publication, the book has never been illustrated. Now, Hope Larson (Mercury, I Was There & Just Returned) takes the classic story to a new level with her vividly imagined interpretations of tessering and favorite characters like the Happy Medium and Aunt Beast.

