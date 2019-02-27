Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Historical

The Ways of Walls and Words

Wed Apr 15, 2015 9:00am
Edited by: Carl Engle-Laird
8 Favorites [+]
, || Anica and Bienvenida pass prayers and small comforts through the gaps in the prison walls. Incarcerated by the Inquisition for the faith she won’t surrender, Anica longs for solace for her family and freedom for herself. And Bienvenida, heir to her mother’s Nahua magic, now practiced out of sight of the Spanish religious authorities, will trade a great deal for the fragile chance at friendship and snippets of poetry.

A Short History of the Twentieth Century, or, When You Wish Upon A Star

Sun Jul 20, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Ellen Datlow
6 Favorites [+]
, || In honor of Tor.com's sixth birthday, please enjoy this original rocket story. "A Short History of the Twentieth Century, or, When You Wish Upon a Star", by Kathleen Ann Goonan, is about the daughter of a rocket scientist in the post 1950s who wants to go to the moon, despite being discouraged because "girls don't do that." A novelette that's science fiction by association.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.