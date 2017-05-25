Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Signed HEX Sweepstakes!
We've teamed up with our friends across the pond at Hodderscape for a giveaway: We want to send you two copies of Thomas Olde Heuvelt's HEX—one the US edition from Tor Books, and one the UK edition from Hodder & Stoughton—and both are signed!
Modern Witches Are So Much More Than Just Mothers/Maidens/Crones
The Thrill of Mountain Climbing, or, Why Am I Doing This Again?
Midnight in Karachi Podcast
Midnight in Karachi Episode 53: Thomas Olde Heuvelt
The Evil Within: HEX by Thomas Olde Heuvelt
Americanizing Words and Witches
We want to send you a galley copy of Thomas Olde Heuvelt’s HEX, available April 26th from Tor! Whoever is born here, is doomed to stay 'til death. Whoever settles, never leaves.
HEX
Dark Fantasy, Horror || Welcome to Black Spring, the seemingly picturesque Hudson Valley town haunted by the Black Rock Witch, a seventeenth century woman whose eyes and mouth are sewn shut. Everybody knows that her eyes may never be opened or the consequences will be too terrible to bear.