Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Henry Holt
Hugo Spotlight: The Ambitious Risk-taking of Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone
“Raise the Wild Cry”: The Cassandra by Sharma Shields
Read an Excerpt from New SF Thriller The Kingdom
Suicide Club
Science Fiction || In a near future New York City—where lives last three hundred years and the pursuit of immortality is all-consuming—Lea must choose between her estranged father and her chance to live forever.
Rise Up! Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone
Apollo 8 Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Jeffrey Kluger’s Apollo 8: The Thrilling Story of the First Mission to the Moon, available now from Henry Holt!