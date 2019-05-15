Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Film Adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s YA Fantasy Children of Blood and Bone in the Works
Vengeance and Sacrifice: Revealing The Merciful Crow
Genre in the Mainstream
Forever Is Our Today: Suicide Club by Rachel Heng
Fairy Tale Horror: The Merry Spinster by Mallory Ortberg
The Clairvoyants
Thriller || On the family homestead by the sea where she grew up, Martha Mary saw ghosts. As a young woman, she hopes to distance herself from those spirits by escaping to an inland college town.
Betrayal and Revenge: Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo
The Left-Handed Fate
Children's Books || Lucy Bluecrowne and Maxwell Ault are on a mission: find the three pieces of a strange and arcane engine they believe can stop the endless war raging between their home country of England and Napoleon Bonaparte’s France.
The Flicker Men
Science Fiction, Thriller || A quantum physicist shocks the world with a startling experiment, igniting a struggle between science and theology, free will and fate, and antagonizing forces not known to exist.
Centaur Rising (Excerpt)
Children's Books, Fantasy || One night during the Perseid meteor shower, Arianne thinks she sees a shooting star land in the fields surrounding her family's horse farm. About a year later, one of their horses gives birth to a baby centaur. The family has enough attention already as Arianne's six-year-old brother was born with birth defects caused by an experimental drug—the last thing they need is more scrutiny. But their clients soon start growing suspicious. Just how long is it possible to keep a secret? And what will happen if the world finds out?
The Book of Three 50th Anniversary Edition (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Young Adult || Since The Book of Three was first published in 1964, young readers have been enthralled by the adventures of Taran the Assistant Pig-keeper and his quest to become a hero. Taran is joined by an engaging cast of characters that includes Eilonwy, the strong-willed and sharp-tongued princess; Fflewddur Fflam, the hyperbole-prone bard; the ever-faithful Gurgi; and the curmudgeonly Doli—all of whom become involved in an epic struggle between good and evil that shapes the fate of the legendary land of Prydain.
Firebug (Excerpt)
Urban Fantasy, Young Adult || Ava is a firebug—she can start fires with her mind. Which would all be well and good if she weren't caught in a deadly contract with the Coterie, a magical mafia. She's one of their main hitmen… and she doesn't like it one bit. Not least because her boss, Venus, killed Ava's mother.