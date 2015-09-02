Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Hell’s Foundations Quiver Sweepstakes!
The latest novel in David Weber's Safehold series, Hell's Foundations Quiver, hits shelves on October 13th from Tor Books, and we want to send you a galley now! Centuries ago, the human race fought its first great war against an alien race-and lost. A tiny population of human beings fled to distant Safehold. Centuries later, their descendants have forgotten their history; for them, life has been an eternal Middle Ages, ruled by the Church of God Awaiting, whose secret purpose is to prevent the re-emergence of industrial civilization.