Hell’s Foundations Quiver Sweepstakes!

The latest novel in David Weber's Safehold series, Hell's Foundations Quiver, hits shelves on October 13th from Tor Books, and we want to send you a galley now! Centuries ago, the human race fought its first great war against an alien race-and lost. A tiny population of human beings fled to distant Safehold. Centuries later, their descendants have forgotten their history; for them, life has been an eternal Middle Ages, ruled by the Church of God Awaiting, whose secret purpose is to prevent the re-emergence of industrial civilization.