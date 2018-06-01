Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Hellblazer
Keanu Reeves’ Constantine is a Terrible Hellblazer Adaption, But a Damned Good Modern Noir
Constantine is a Terrible Hellblazer Adaption, But a Damned Good Modern Noir
While we can all agree that 20015's Constantine isn't an accurate adaptation of Hellblazer, it is a fascinating take on noir.
Night Vale and Constantine Are A Match Made in…Um…You Know
The Hooded Figures from Welcome to Night Vale drop in on Constantine: The Hellblazer!
Five Books About…
Five Books in Which Pop Music is Trying To Kill You
Angels We Have Heard On High: Constantine “Blessed Are the Damned”
Constantine: “Non Est Asylum”
Sneak Peek of Constantine at NYCC Looks Promising
Constantine Panel Gives a Sneak Peek At Demons!
John Constantine Will Not Smoke in His Upcoming TV Series—What Else Will NBC Give Up?
First Constantine Trailer is Here!
Make Way Commissioner Gordon—John Constantine Wants A TV Show Too
Constantine #1
Graphic Novel, Superheroes || Here are the first five pages of DC Comics' new 52 title Constantine by Jeff Lemire and Ray Fawkes, with art by Renato Guedes.