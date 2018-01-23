Tor.com

Helen Marshall

Gifts for the One Who Comes After (Excerpt)

Fri Oct 17, 2014 4:00pm
, || Ghost thumbs. Microscopic dogs. One very sad can of tomato soup. Helen Marshall's second collection offers a series of twisted surrealities that explore the legacies we pass on to our children. A son seeks to reconnect with his father through a telescope that sees into the past. A young girl discovers what lies on the other side of her mother's bellybutton. Death's wife prepares for a very special funeral.

The Hanging Game

Wed Mar 13, 2013 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
, || Sometimes a game, even a sacred game, can have far-reaching consequences. In bear country young Skye learns just how far she is willing to go to play the game properly in order carry on the traditions that came before her and will most likely continue long after she is gone.

