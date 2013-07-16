Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Heaven’s War (Excerpt)
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || When an unidentified object is spotted hurtling towards Earth, two rival teams race to claim it. But the affectionately-named "Keanu" conceals dangerous secrets. Instead of barren rock, astronauts discover a giant ship with an extra-terrestrial crew. A ship with a mission and a message: help us. A brave new frontier beckons, but it comes at a price. Without explanation, small groups of humans are transported from earth's scientific communities to Keanu's interior. Their first task is to stay alive. Their second, to explore their new home and locate their keepers. But above all, as the ship starts to break down around them, they must figure out why they were brought here and forge a path home.