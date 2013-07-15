Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Heaven’s Shadow (Excerpt)
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || In 2016 a pair of amateur astronomers spot an unidentified object—an object one hundred kilometres across and heading towards Earth. As it approaches, NASA and the Russian-Indian-Brazilian Coalition race to land vehicles on the unexplored surface. With power, money and politics behind each mission, both crews have orders to stop at nothing to get there first. Zack Stewart, NASA's team leader, is determined to succeed. But as they're about to land, violent explosions from the meteorite's surface propel it directly into Earth's orbit. Analysis shows the explosions were timed and deliberate—but by whom and why? As the world holds its breath, Zack makes a discovery that will change the course of humanity… forever.