Humor, Science Fiction || Earth used to be Galaxy Entertainment's most lucrative show. The inhabitants of the Western Galaxy—the savviest, richest demographic in the Milky Way—just couldn't get enough of the day-to-day details of the average Earthling's life.
But now Channel Blue's ratings are flagging and its producers are planning a spectacular finale. In just three weeks, their TV show will go out with a bang. The trouble is, so will Earth. Only one man can save our planet, and he's hardly a likely hero.