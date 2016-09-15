Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Harry Turtledove
Typecasting
Science Fiction || Being Governor of Jefferson has its particular perks, and its particular challenges. Particularly if you're a member of this Pacific Northwest state's most famous ethnic minority...with all the extra height and hair that implies.
Since the Big Bubble popped in 1929, life in the United States hasn't been the same. Hotshot wizards will tell you nothing's really changed, but then again, hotshot wizards aren't looking for honest work in Enid, Oklahoma. No paying jobs at the mill, because zombies will work for nothing. The diner on Main Street is seeing hard times as well, because a lot fewer folks can afford to fly carpets in from miles away.
The House of Daniel
Alternate History, Fantasy || A picaresque tale of minor league baseball set in an alternate Great Depression-era America full of wild magic.
Five Books About Fictional History
Something Going Around
Romantic, Science Fiction || From the Hugo-winning, bestselling author of The Guns of the South, a tale of love, parasitism, and loss.
The Eighth-Grade History Class Visits the Hebrew Home for the Aging
Alternate History, Historical || Some people will tell you that world-class fame is better than living to a contented old age. Other people disagree. One of those other people might possibly be the protagonist of this tale by Harry Turtledove, master of the counterfactual.
Cayos in the Stream
Alternate History, Historical || You're the greatest writer of the age, gone to ground and subsiding into drink. You always said you wanted to catch some of those Nazi bastards in the waters around your beloved Cuba. What happens when you actually get your wish?
Running of the Bulls
Alternate History, Science Fiction || There's what we know...and what we assume. Read "Running of the Bulls," a new original short story by Harry Turtledove.