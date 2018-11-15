Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
HarperVoyager
The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet
Science Fiction, Space Opera || The crew of the Wayfarer are offered the job of a lifetime: the chance to build a hyperspace tunnel to a distant planet. They’ll earn enough money to live comfortably for years… if they survive the long trip through war-torn interstellar space
Cover Reveal for Beth Cato’s Breath of Earth
Who Hacks the Hackers? Zer0es by Chuck Wendig
Half an Adult: Joe Abercrombie’s Half a War
British Fiction Focus
Voyager Goes Virtual
Beyond Redemption Excerpt and Cover Reveal
When belief defines reality, those with the strongest convictions-—the crazy, the obsessive, the delusional-—have the power to shape the world. And someone is just mad enough to believe he can create a god.
Briar Queen (Excerpt)
The dark, moody, and mystical fantasy begun in Thorn Jack, the first novel in Katherine Harbour's Night and Nothing series, continues in this bewitching follow up in which Finn Sullivan discovers that her town, Fair Hollow, borders a dangerous otherworld.
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Warren Hammond
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Beth Cato
Highlights from a Conversation Between George R.R. Martin and Robin Hobb
Boldly Going Where Many Have Gone Before: The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen
Soda Pop Soldier (Excerpt)
Military Science Fiction, Science Fiction || Gamer PerfectQuestion fights for ColaCorp in WarWorld, an online combat-sport arena where megacorporations field entire armies in the battle for dominance over real-world global-advertising space. Within the immense virtual battlefield, players and bots are high-tech grunts, using dropships and state-of-the-art assault rifles to attack the enemy.