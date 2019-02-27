Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
HarperCollins
Five Books About…
Five Books That Deal with What Comes after World-Changing Shenanigans
Here and Now and Then
Linnea Hartsuyker’s Golden Wolf Saga Sweepstakes!
The Sea Queen, the sequel to Linnea Hartsuyker's The Half-Drowned King, is available August 14th from Harper—and to celebrate, we want to send you a copy of each book!