One for you, one for a friend; another one for you, one for another friend ... we've got a stack of five recently released big, gorgeous pop culture books from Harper Design, and we want to send them to you! (Whether you keep them or share the bounty is entirely your choice, of course.)
We want to send you a copy of Simon Guerrier, Steve O'Brien, and Ben Morris’s Doctor Who: Whographica, available now from Harper Design! Explore the rich history of Doctor Who like never before, through colorful and creative visualizations and infographics in this captivating, intriguing, beautiful, and strange compendium.
We want to send you a copy of Pablo Hidalgo’s Star Wars Propaganda: A History of Persuasive Art in the Galaxy, available now from Harper Design!
A Star Wars authority deepens and extends our appreciation of the Star Wars galaxy with this imaginative "history" featuring striking full-color artwork—created exclusively for this entertaining volume—that examines the persuasive messages used to intimidate and inspire the citizenry of the galaxy far, far away. . . .
We want to send you a copy of George Mann and Justin Richards’s Doctor Who: The Whoniverse, available October 25th from Harper Design! Each winner will also receive a nifty blue tote—all the better to carry around this timey-wimey tome.
Today, Harper Design releases Michael and Denise Okuda's The Star Trek Encyclopedia, Revised and Expanded Edition: A Reference Guide to the Future—and we want to send you a copy!
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic show, a fully authorized revision of the popular reference companion: a two-volume encyclopedia featuring a completely new design, stunning new full-color photographs and illustrations, and 300 pages of new entries, packaged in a specially designed and shrink-wrapped deluxe slipcase.
We want to send you a copy of Joanna Farrow’s Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook: 40 Wibbly-Wobbly, Timey-Wimey Recipes, available August 30th from Harper Design!
Have your Doctor Who and eat it too with this out-of-this-world cookbook featuring fun, imaginative recipes for the whole family, based on the popular BBC series Doctor Who.
We want to send you a copy of Justin Richards’s Doctor Who: 365 Days of Memorable Moments and Impossible Things, available now from Harper Design!
Do you remember the first time you saw the TARDIS?
For more than half a century, Doctor Who has entertained and enthralled fans with the time-traveling adventures of the Doctor. From the first glimpse of a police telephone box in a Totter’s Lane junkyard to the fall of the Time Lords’ home planet, Gallifrey, Doctor Who has provided a near-inexhaustible list of indelible memories.