The Art of Harry Potter Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Marc Sumerak’s The Art of Harry Potter, available November 21st from Harper Design!

Harper Design’s Big Pop Culture Books Sweepstakes! One for you, one for a friend; another one for you, one for another friend ... we've got a stack of five recently released big, gorgeous pop culture books from Harper Design, and we want to send them to you! (Whether you keep them or share the bounty is entirely your choice, of course.)

Orphan Black Classified Clone Reports Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Orphan Black Classified Clone Reports, available August 15th from Harper Design!

Doctor Who: A Brief History of Time Lords Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Steve Tribe’s Doctor Who: A Brief History of Time Lords, available now from Harper Design!

The Beauty and the Beast Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve's The Beauty and the Beast, illustrated by MinaLima, available January 31st from Harper Design!

Doctor Who: Whographica Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Simon Guerrier, Steve O'Brien, and Ben Morris’s Doctor Who: Whographica, available now from Harper Design! Explore the rich history of Doctor Who like never before, through colorful and creative visualizations and infographics in this captivating, intriguing, beautiful, and strange compendium.

Star Wars Propaganda Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Pablo Hidalgo’s Star Wars Propaganda: A History of Persuasive Art in the Galaxy, available now from Harper Design! A Star Wars authority deepens and extends our appreciation of the Star Wars galaxy with this imaginative "history" featuring striking full-color artwork—created exclusively for this entertaining volume—that examines the persuasive messages used to intimidate and inspire the citizenry of the galaxy far, far away. . . .

Doctor Who: The Whoniverse Prize Pack Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of George Mann and Justin Richards’s Doctor Who: The Whoniverse, available October 25th from Harper Design! Each winner will also receive a nifty blue tote—all the better to carry around this timey-wimey tome.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Mark Cotta Vaz and Nick Nunziata’s Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth, available now from Harper Design!

The Star Trek Encyclopedia Sweepstakes! Today, Harper Design releases Michael and Denise Okuda's The Star Trek Encyclopedia, Revised and Expanded Edition: A Reference Guide to the Future—and we want to send you a copy! In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic show, a fully authorized revision of the popular reference companion: a two-volume encyclopedia featuring a completely new design, stunning new full-color photographs and illustrations, and 300 pages of new entries, packaged in a specially designed and shrink-wrapped deluxe slipcase.

Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Joanna Farrow’s Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook: 40 Wibbly-Wobbly, Timey-Wimey Recipes, available August 30th from Harper Design! Have your Doctor Who and eat it too with this out-of-this-world cookbook featuring fun, imaginative recipes for the whole family, based on the popular BBC series Doctor Who.