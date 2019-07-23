Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Harley Quinn
A New Trailer for the Animated Harley Quinn Series Is Here
4-Color to 35-Millimeter: The Great Superhero Movie Rewatch
“We’re bad guys, it’s what we do!” — Suicide Squad
Watch the Wonderfully Meta Teaser for DC Universe’s Harley Quinn Animated Series
Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn to Star in Gotham City Sirens Movie
The Real Tragedy of Suicide Squad is That Everyone In It Just Wants to Be Normal
Margot Robbie in Talks to Lead Harley Quinn Spinoff Movie
These SuperHero Girls are Ready to Save the World!
Mattel's new line of action figures are perfect for real-life superhero girls!