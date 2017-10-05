Tor.com’s Lovecraftiana Sweepstakes! On April 4th, Tor.com Publishing releases Ruthanna Emrys's Winter Tide into the wild—and to celebrate, we want to send you a prize pack containing five Lovecraft-related tales!

Tor.com Publishing Fall Quartet Sweepstakes! We want to send you a quartet of Tor.com Publishing's fall books: The Warren by Brian Evenson; Impersonations by Walter Jon Williams; Hammers on Bone by Cassandra Khaw; and Everything Belongs to the Future by Laurie Penny!

Hammers On Bone Signed Copy Sweepstakes! Cassandra Khaw's Hammers On Bone is now available from Tor.com Publishing—and we've got three copies to give away, each one signed (and doodled in!) by the author!

Hammers on Bone Sweepstakes! We want to send you a galley copy of Cassandra Khaw's Hammers on Bone, available October 11th from Tor.com Publishing! John Persons is a private investigator with a distasteful job from an unlikely client. He’s been hired by a ten-year-old to kill the kid’s stepdad, McKinsey. The man in question is abusive, abrasive, and abominable. He’s also a monster, which makes Persons the perfect thing to hunt him.