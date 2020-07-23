Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Hall of Smoke
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Amazon Renews The Boys For a Third Season 2 hours ago
- Lyndsey Luther and Alice Arneson Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Prologue and Chapter One 3 hours ago
- Brandon Sanderson Read Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson: Prologue and Chapter One 3 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Disney Delays Mulan and Upcoming Avatar and Star Wars Films 4 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Watch the Opening Scene of The New Mutants 4 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Watch the First Trailer for Gillian Flynn’s Utopia Remake 5 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak HBO Debuts First Trailer for His Dark Materials Season 2 5 hours ago
New in Series
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Prologue and Chapter One
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Warlord”
- Lovecraftian Reread: Maurice Broaddus’ “The Iron Hut”
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: How to Tell a Thrilling Story Without Breaking Your Own Heart
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 37)
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 6: “Shouts & Echoes”
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Light Fantastic, Part I
Recent Comments
- cap-mjb on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Future’s End, Part II” 1 second ago
- Will on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Prologue and Chapter One 8 mins ago
- Disciple17 on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Prologue and Chapter One 13 mins ago
- Kefka on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Prologue and Chapter One 20 mins ago
- Garrett J Ferguson on Read Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson: Prologue and Chapter One 22 mins ago
- necessary_eagle on Read Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson: Prologue and Chapter One 35 mins ago
- John C. Bunnell on Get Your First Taste of Romulan Whiskey in This Peek at Star Trek: Lower Decks 39 mins ago
- John C. Bunnell on Cursed Is a Paint-by-Numbers Arthurian Prequel That Fails to Enchant 50 mins ago
- Eduardo Jencarelli on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Warlord” 50 mins ago
- CC on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Qpid” 50 mins ago