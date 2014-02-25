Tor.com

Half-Off Ragnarok (Excerpt)

Tue Feb 11, 2014 5:00pm
, || When Alex Price agreed to go to Ohio to oversee a basilisk breeding program and assist in the recovery of his psychic cousin, he didn't expect people to start dropping dead. But bodies are cropping up at the zoo where he works, and his girlfriend—Shelby Tanner, an Australian zoologist with a fondness for big cats—is starting to get suspicious. Worse yet, the bodies have all been turned partially to stone...

