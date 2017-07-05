Tor.com

Hail to the Chin

Bruce Campbell Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Jul 5, 2017 2:30pm
Next month, Thomas Dunne Books is publishing Bruce Campbell's new memoir, Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor. To celebrate, we want to send you a galley copy of the book, along with a signed bookplate, a signed copy of The Evil Dead Ultimate Edition DVD set, and ... a foam chainsaw!

