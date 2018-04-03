Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Gwyneth Jones
Proof of Concept
Science Fiction || On a desperately overcrowded future Earth, crippled by climate change, the most unlikely hope is better than none. Governments turn to Big Science to provide them with the dreams that will keep the masses compliant. The Needle is one such dream, an installation where the most abstruse theoretical science is being tested: science that might make human travel to a habitable exoplanet distantly feasible.
Proof of Concept Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Gwyneth Jones’s Proof of Concept, available April 11th from Tor.com Publishing!