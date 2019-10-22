Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Gwendolyn Kiste
Latest Posts
- James Davis Nicoll Five Ways To Benefit If Planet 9 Turns Out To Be a Black Hole 36 mins ago
- S.L. Huang As the Last I May Know 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket All the Lore We’ve Learned so Far From HBO’s Watchmen Site 20 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb is Stepping Down as a New Phase of the MCU Dawns 20 hours ago
- Sweepstakes A Thousand Fires Sweepstakes! 20 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Lee Pace and Jared Harris Will Star in Apple’s Adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation 20 hours ago
- Naomi Kritzer Read an Excerpt from Naomi Kritzer’s Catfishing on Catnet 21 hours ago
New in Series
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 7)
- “No, you move” — Captain America: Civil War
- 5 Books Where Gods Walk the Earth
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and One
- Lovecraft’s Faintest Fingerprints: C.M. Eddy Jr.’s and H.P. Lovecraft’s “Ashes”
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- tjareth on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “The Way to Eden” 8 mins ago
- zdrakec on Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 8 mins ago
- sidneyh on Lee Pace and Jared Harris Will Star in Apple’s Adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation 15 mins ago
- Trudi on Jacqueline Carey’s Kushiel’s Legacy Series Optioned By Lionsgate, “Working Toward” a Series on Starz 24 mins ago
- JLaSala on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 31 mins ago
- LeeNelson on Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 50 mins ago
- JanaJansen on Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 52 mins ago
- tjareth on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “The Cloud Minders” 52 mins ago
- Almuric on See Your Friends “One Last Time” in the Final Trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 55 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on We Are Very Into the Idea of Michael Keaton Returning as Batman for a Batman Beyond Movie 1 hour ago