Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Gwendoline Christie
The Darkest Minds is a Grab-Bag YA Dystopia That Manages to Say Nothing Original
Star Wars on Tor.com
What We Learned About the Star Wars Universe From The Force Awakens
Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Create Ultimate Star Wars Medley With the Force Awakens Cast
Feast Your Eyes on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Official Poster!
Star Wars at SDCC: the New Crew, Han, Luke and Leia Unite, and A Live Concert From John Williams!
Watch the First Trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2!
Daniel Craig Will Play a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens
James Bond has an uncredited stormtrooper cameo coming up in Star Wars: Episode VII.