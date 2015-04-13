Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Greig Beck
Book of the Dead (Excerpt)
Horror || To unravel an age-old prophecy, Professor Matt Kearns must find the fabled Al Azif — known as the Book of the Dead — even if it kills him. Because time is running out, not just for Matt, but for all life on Earth.
Gorgon (Excerpt)
Horror, Military Science Fiction || Across the world, something has been released by a treasure hunter in a hidden chamber of the Basilica Cisterns in Istanbul. Something hidden there by Emperor Constantine himself, and deemed by him too horrifying and dangerous to ever be set free. It now stalks the land, leaving its victims turned to stone, and is headed on a collision course with a NATO base. The Americans can't let it get there, but can't be seen to intervene. There is only one option they need their best HAWC. Alex Hunter, code name Arcadian.