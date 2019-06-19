Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Gregory Manchess
Any Way the Wind Blows
As Tor.com departs from its longtime home, the iconic Flatiron building, we present this sweet farewell from Seanan McGuire.
The Mongolian Wizard Stories
Murder in the Spook House
A brand new story in the Mongolian Wizard universe.
Revealing The Iron Dragon’s Mother, A New Standalone Fantasy from Michael Swanwick
Meet the Hippo Stars of Sarah Gailey’s River of Teeth
Worth a Thousand Words: Above the Timberline by Gregory Manchess
Above the Timberline Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Gregory Manchess’s Above the Timberline, available now from Saga Press!