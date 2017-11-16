Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Gregory Maguire
Cracking Open the Nutcracker: Gregory Maguire’s Hiddensee
Neil Gaiman, Rainbow Rowell, and YOU Come Together for Lev Grossman’s The Magician’s Land Book Trailer
Oz and Ourselves
Collection and Anthologies, Fantasy || This is the absorbing introduction to the Oz Reimagined anthology, edited by John Joseph Adams and Douglas Cohen, penned by the ever delightful Gregory Maguire.