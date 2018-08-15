Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Gregory Benford
Man Against Machine: Great Sky River by Gregory Benford
Why Editors Matter: David Hartwell’s Extraordinary Timescape Books
Space Opera Week
Explore the Cosmos in 10 Classic Space Opera Universes
This Morning in Publishing: October 4, 2016
Timescape Author Gregory Benford Honored with Forrest J. Ackerman Award
Shipstar (Excerpt)
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || In this sequel to Bowl of Heaven, the expedition is jeopardized by an encounter with an astonishingly immense artifact in interstellar space: a bowl-shaped structure cupping a star, with a habitable area equivalent to many millions of Earths. And which is on a direct path heading toward the same system the human ship is to colonize.
Shipstar Sweepstakes!
Talking With Tom: A Conversation Between Tom Doherty and Gregory Benford
Backscatter
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || In Gregory Benford's new science fiction story "Backscatter," life might emerge under the most unlikely conditions...or in the last extremity.