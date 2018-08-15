Tor.com

Shipstar (Excerpt)

and
Fri Mar 14, 2014 2:00pm
, || In this sequel to Bowl of Heaven, the expedition is jeopardized by an encounter with an astonishingly immense artifact in interstellar space: a bowl-shaped structure cupping a star, with a habitable area equivalent to many millions of Earths. And which is on a direct path heading toward the same system the human ship is to colonize.

