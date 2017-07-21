Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
War for the Planet of the Apes Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
We want to send you copies of three new Planet of the Apes books from Titan! Two lucky winners will each receive War for the Planet of the Apes: Official Movie Novelization by Greg Cox; War for the Planet of the Apes: Revelations by Greg Keyes; and Planet of the Apes: Tales from the Forbidden Zone, a collection edited by Rich Handley.