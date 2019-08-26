Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
gothic horror
The Toll by Cherie Priest Is the Southern Gothic Horror Novel of the Summer
Five Books About…
5 Sweltering Southern Gothic Horror Novels for the Heat of Summer
The Lovecraft Reread
Poetic Raptures, Opium, and Necromancy: Edgar Allen Poe’s “Ligeia”
The Allure of Gothic Horror
The Frankenstein Chronicles Is What Grimdark Should Be
Mormama
Dark Fantasy, Thriller || Dell Duval has been living on the street since his accident. He can't remember who he was or where he came from. All he has is a tattered note in his pocket with an address for the Ellis house, a sprawling, ancient residence in Jacksonville.
The Family Plot
Horror || Dahlia Dutton's salvage company has recently acquired the deed to Augusta Winthrow's ancient family estate. But something in the Withrow mansion is angry and lost. This is its last chance to raise hell before the house is gone forever, and there’s still plenty of room in the strange little overgrown cemetery plot…
Our Future is Here — And It’s Gothic
The Lovecraft Reread
The Pathetic Fallacy Made Flesh: Edgar Allan Poe’s “Fall of the House of Usher”
The Second Trailer for Crimson Peak is Here to Scare Us to Death
Guillermo del Toro's combines Tom Hiddleston, a haunted house, and lots of creepy atmospherics in Crimson Peak.