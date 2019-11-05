Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
goodreads choice awards
Latest Posts
- Ten WTF-Did-I-Just-Watch? TV Episodes 21 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis in Talks for Matt Reeves’ The Batman 53 mins ago
- Deana Whitney and Darci Cole Non-Spoiler Review of Brandon Sanderson’s Starsight 1 hour ago
- Lavie Tidhar In Xanadu 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Cast Your Vote in the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards Opening Round! 18 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Dune: The Sisterhood Showrunner Steps Down to Write Dune Sequel 19 hours ago
- Alex Brown Wade in the Water: The Deep by Rivers Solomon 20 hours ago
New in Series
- Review: Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 68 and 69
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 9)
- Five Books About Artists and the Magic of Creativity
- “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 3: Revelations and Ritual
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Three
Recent Comments
- Rombobjörn on Reading The Wheel of Time: Rand Makes a Plan and Egwene Finds a Collar in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 9) 12 mins ago
- woodenfan on The Harry Potter Reread: The Goblet of Fire, Chapters 30 and 31 15 mins ago
- princessroxana on One For All, and All Are Gay: Queer Heroism in Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers 24 mins ago
- Austin on Guy Pearce is Scrooge in the First Trailer for A Christmas Carol 31 mins ago
- WinespringBrother on Non-Spoiler Review of Brandon Sanderson’s Starsight 34 mins ago
- Austin on Guy Pearce is Scrooge in the First Trailer for A Christmas Carol 35 mins ago
- Marbelcal on Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 68 and 69 41 mins ago
- Austin on Non-Spoiler Review of Brandon Sanderson’s Starsight 45 mins ago
- tjareth on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “The Terratin Incident” 50 mins ago
- dptullos on One For All, and All Are Gay: Queer Heroism in Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers 53 mins ago