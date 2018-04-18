Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Goni Montes
Breakwater
Science Fiction || An engineer is caught up in the war between humans and mysterious creatures beneath the seas that are destroying coastal cities around the world.
The Future of Hunger in the Age of Programmable Matter
Science Fiction, Space Opera || A group of friends, a pair of lovers, and the tussle between love, addiction, and what comes next. Otto, a former addict, grateful and indebted to his lover Trevor, is faced with temptation and the threat of disaster, but he’s fighting it. Fighting it in a future where matter can be reprogrammed and anything could happen, good or bad.
Paranormal Romance and Urban Fantasy Month
Fare Thee Well
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || What should be a simple summer internship in the county morgue is transformed into the most unusual experience of Lia Thantos’s life when she unthinkingly violates ancient protocols and summons Charon, the Ferryman. The dead have never frightened Lia—until now.
Tourists
Humor, Science Fiction || His grandma is just your average sweet, supportive, lipstick-wearing, enchilada-loving Christian Scientist. Yeah, and the aliens are just tourists...
The Cat Who Walked a Thousand Miles
Fantasy || When a fire destroys her home and scatters her colony, Small Cat sets out to find the home of her ancestor, the Cat From the North, and to make her own name along the way.